ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:LBOW)

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd (LON:LBOW) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON LBOW opened at GBX 85 ($1.11) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 89.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 88.33. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 71.70 ($0.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 93 ($1.22).

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd specializes in mezzanine debt and whole loan investments. The fund focuses only on United Kingdom commercial real estate. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd is domiciled in Channel Islands.

