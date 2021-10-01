Lennar Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th.

Lennar has increased its dividend by 290.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Lennar has a dividend payout ratio of 7.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lennar to earn $14.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.

NYSE:LEN opened at $93.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.33 and a 200-day moving average of $100.69. Lennar has a twelve month low of $69.41 and a twelve month high of $110.61. The firm has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lennar will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LEN. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.56.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

