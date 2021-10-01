Jennison Associates LLC Has $13.31 Million Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 643,759 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,563 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $13,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,981 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,372 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GOLD opened at $18.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.22. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 31.30%.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOLD shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.46.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

