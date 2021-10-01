Jennison Associates LLC Makes New Investment in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 408,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,579,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,113,000. Northwestern University acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,130,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get agilon health alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on AGL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on agilon health from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen started coverage on agilon health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.27.

In other agilon health news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 17,904,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $518,865,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 73,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $2,116,061.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,092,617 shares of company stock worth $524,324,041.

AGL stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. agilon health, inc. has a 12-month low of $25.73 and a 12-month high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.68.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $498.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.57 million. Analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

agilon health Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL).

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.