Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,273 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $16,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on HQY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Stephens began coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.70.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $64.76 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $49.09 and a one year high of $93.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.07 and its 200 day moving average is $72.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,476.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.65.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. HealthEquity’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $372,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $764,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 149,656 shares in the company, valued at $11,447,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,700 shares of company stock worth $2,288,740. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

