Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Position Reduced by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 731,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,830 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.33% of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics worth $15,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $2,767,019,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $306,242,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $136,726,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $126,784,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $101,705,000.

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.09. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $22.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.39 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ortho Clinical Diagnostics news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 8,100 shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 25,300,000 shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $425,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,683,721 shares of company stock valued at $433,350,962.

OCDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

