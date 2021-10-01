Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Discovery in the second quarter worth about $5,387,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Discovery by 71.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 278,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 116,035 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Discovery by 33.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Discovery by 22.0% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 22,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Discovery in the second quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average is $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Discovery’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

