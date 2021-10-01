Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 605,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $14,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 24,237,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $580,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,900 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at about $6,821,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 38.5% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 283,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 78,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SU. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.08.

NYSE:SU opened at $20.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $25.73.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is -60.91%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

