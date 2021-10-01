Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 12.7% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 117,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Liberty Global by 17.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter worth about $9,932,000. Finally, Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 38.7% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LBTYK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $29.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.24.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 79.83% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

