DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,485,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,223,000 after acquiring an additional 797,236 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,784,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,813,000 after acquiring an additional 229,708 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,125,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,224 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,569,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,220,000 after acquiring an additional 482,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in DISH Network by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,622,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,020,000 after purchasing an additional 25,738 shares in the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DISH opened at $43.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.82. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DISH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.88.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

