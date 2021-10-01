Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DISCK. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the second quarter worth $5,544,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 93.7% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 337,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,769,000 after purchasing an additional 163,108 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 119.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 393,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214,618 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 36.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the second quarter worth $3,348,000. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISCK opened at $24.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

