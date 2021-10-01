Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,611 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 330.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 460,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,201.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,637,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.60.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

