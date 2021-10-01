Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REG. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays began coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

REG stock opened at $67.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $69.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.03.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 80.68%.

In other Regency Centers news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

