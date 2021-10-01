Keybank National Association OH Lowers Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 81,092.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 20,273 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 27.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,561,000 after buying an additional 13,197 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4,628.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 302,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,691,000 after buying an additional 296,234 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,170,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 12.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $125.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.11. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.02 and a 12 month high of $133.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.69, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.13.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

