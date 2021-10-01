Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,431 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Trex were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trex by 560.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 2,258.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

In related news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $786,111.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,434,362.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $1,809,285.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.27.

Trex stock opened at $101.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.26 and its 200-day moving average is $101.74. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.26 and a 1 year high of $114.61. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.31 and a beta of 1.51.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.