Keybank National Association OH Decreases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.08% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $5,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,723,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,138,000 after buying an additional 54,321 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,422 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,018,000. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,920,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $266.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.65. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $200.15 and a 12-month high of $285.61.

