$0.50 EPS Expected for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.53. Chuy’s posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $108.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.28 million.

Several research firms recently commented on CHUY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.63.

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. Chuy’s has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $630.51 million, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

