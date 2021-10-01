Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,030,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,135 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,694,000 after purchasing an additional 933,427 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,766,000 after purchasing an additional 736,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,113,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,084,000 after purchasing an additional 691,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 995.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,596,000 after purchasing an additional 688,458 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ opened at $101.78 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $111.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.64.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.