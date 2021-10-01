Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) Short Interest Update

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 80.3% from the August 31st total of 11,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCLF opened at $9.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

Get Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 211,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.