Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $45.75

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$45.75 and traded as high as C$48.98. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at C$48.77, with a volume of 877,626 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATD.B shares. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$75.00 price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Monday, September 13th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.60.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$50.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$45.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.91 billion and a PE ratio of 15.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is 8.38%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile (TSE:ATD.B)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.