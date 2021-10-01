Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.350-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

Shares of NYSE:MEI opened at $42.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.24. Methode Electronics has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $50.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Methode Electronics will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 target price on Methode Electronics and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 25,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $1,210,596.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,509 shares in the company, valued at $57,257,075.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,468 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,557. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

