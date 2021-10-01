Short Interest in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) Declines By 72.7%

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the August 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDACU opened at $9.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03. NightDragon Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

