Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,546.18

Shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,546.18 ($20.20) and traded as high as GBX 1,558 ($20.36). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 1,515 ($19.79), with a volume of 23,958 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,584.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,546.14. The firm has a market cap of £888.70 million and a P/E ratio of -22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.76.

In related news, insider Simon Dodd sold 2,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,516 ($19.81), for a total transaction of £33,185.24 ($43,356.73).

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

