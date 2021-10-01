Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.44

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.44 and traded as high as $12.04. Software Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 640 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Software Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Software Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average of $11.44.

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.