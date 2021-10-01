Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.00

Shares of Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.00 and traded as high as $17.05. Woodside Petroleum shares last traded at $16.95, with a volume of 45,994 shares changing hands.

Separately, CLSA upgraded shares of Woodside Petroleum to a “buy” rating and set a $21.28 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average is $17.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Woodside Petroleum stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,623,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,866 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Woodside Petroleum worth $27,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Petroleum Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Woodside Petroleum Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, and Others. The North West segment engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

