LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.17

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.17 and traded as low as $1.36. LightInTheBox shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 295,951 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $154.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The company had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter.
About LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.
Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.