LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.17

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.17 and traded as low as $1.36. LightInTheBox shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 295,951 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $154.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The company had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in LightInTheBox by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,084,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 197,535 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of LightInTheBox by 46.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,004,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 318,415 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LightInTheBox by 36.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 174,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 46,711 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in LightInTheBox during the second quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of LightInTheBox by 62.2% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 87,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 33,622 shares in the last quarter. 10.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

