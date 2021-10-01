TIS (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Cut to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

TIS (OTCMKTS:TISNF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of TIS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TISNF opened at $28.70 on Friday. TIS has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.77.

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Service IT Business, BPO, Financial IT Services, Industrial IT Services, and Other segments. The Service IT Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services to create universalized and template-oriented solutions, such as default configuration and ERP for clients.

