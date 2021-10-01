Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.36.

NYSEAMERICAN LCTX opened at $2.52 on Friday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $422.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 1.84.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 652.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $154,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $533,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 18,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. 43.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

