First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 256.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNX. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $44,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 227.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FNX opened at $97.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.41. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $65.42 and a 52-week high of $103.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.372 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

