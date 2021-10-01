Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Short Interest Down 67.8% in September

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decline of 67.8% from the August 31st total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPSI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPSI stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.14.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture, sale and distribution of on-site power generation equipment for applications in the industrial, commercial and backup power markets. It operates through the Transmission & Distribution Solutions (T&D Solutions), and Critical Power Solutions segments (Critical Power).

