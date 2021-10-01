Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

LAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

LAC opened at $22.33 on Friday. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 56.73 and a quick ratio of 56.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -53.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 41.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,782,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,641,000 after acquiring an additional 526,445 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 3,594.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 472,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 459,703 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 1,184.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 364,207 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth $5,623,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the second quarter worth $4,385,000. Institutional investors own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

