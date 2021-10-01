Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
LAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.
LAC opened at $22.33 on Friday. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 56.73 and a quick ratio of 56.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -53.17 and a beta of 1.33.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 41.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,782,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,641,000 after acquiring an additional 526,445 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 3,594.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 472,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 459,703 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 1,184.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 364,207 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth $5,623,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the second quarter worth $4,385,000. Institutional investors own 13.55% of the company’s stock.
Lithium Americas Company Profile
Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.