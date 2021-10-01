First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 67.2% from the August 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF stock opened at $40.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.14. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $38.99 and a 12 month high of $57.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 53,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter.

