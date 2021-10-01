Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAVE. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.44.

SAVE stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $40.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day moving average is $31.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.69.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $859.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.67 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,808,000 after buying an additional 1,047,445 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth $31,962,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 13.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,841,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,668,000 after buying an additional 561,861 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the second quarter worth $16,004,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,735,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,456,000 after buying an additional 387,536 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

