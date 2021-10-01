Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 3,055 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the second quarter valued at $1,315,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 146.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the second quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Bruker during the 2nd quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $78.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.06. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.66 and a fifty-two week high of $92.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.47 and a 200-day moving average of $75.20.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.