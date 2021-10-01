Xponance Inc. Cuts Stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the first quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 365.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the second quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chegg in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Chegg in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHGG. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

NYSE CHGG opened at $68.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of -170.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 18.64 and a quick ratio of 18.64. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.80 and a 1-year high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.11 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

