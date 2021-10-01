Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 22.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,476,000 after purchasing an additional 943,379 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 12.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,567,000 after acquiring an additional 207,252 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 14.7% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 769,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,343,000 after acquiring an additional 98,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,072,000 after acquiring an additional 37,218 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 618,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $83,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,825.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $555,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,604 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $138.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 67.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $155.40.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. On average, analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.67%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.33.

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

