Korea Investment CORP Decreases Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 46.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,242,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,391,000 after buying an additional 402,333 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,629,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,007,000 after acquiring an additional 337,511 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 7.7% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,561,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,847,000 after buying an additional 111,385 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 13.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,354,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,650,000 after buying an additional 160,699 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 5.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,159,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,784,000 after buying an additional 56,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAAS shares. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $23.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.92 and a 12-month high of $39.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.