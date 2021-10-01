Korea Investment CORP Has $1.57 Million Holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 224.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 160,358 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in ICL Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in ICL Group in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in ICL Group in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in ICL Group in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in ICL Group by 90.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICL opened at $7.27 on Friday. ICL Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average of $6.84.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. ICL Group had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

ICL Group Profile

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

