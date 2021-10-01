Korea Investment CORP Trims Stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 360.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in B2Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in B2Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

BTG opened at $3.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $362.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.93 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 34.95%. Analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price target on B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares cut their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.20.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

