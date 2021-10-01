Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 4,436 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zendesk by 15.1% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Zendesk during the first quarter worth about $5,696,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Zendesk by 79.4% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 199,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,435,000 after purchasing an additional 88,217 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zendesk by 84.1% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,130,000 after purchasing an additional 844,397 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zendesk alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZEN. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zendesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

In related news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $443,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.83, for a total transaction of $30,579.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 117,282 shares of company stock worth $15,130,882 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ZEN stock opened at $116.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of -62.57 and a beta of 1.19. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $101.17 and a one year high of $166.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.