Korea Investment CORP Sells 20,000 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,700 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KGC. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 187.5% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $5.36 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $9.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 15.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.58%.

KGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

