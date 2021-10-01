Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 33,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,860,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 69,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Shares of ZION opened at $61.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.48. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $28.57 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZION shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.59.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.