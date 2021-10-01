Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,910 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,003,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,050,000 after purchasing an additional 63,724 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 47.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,939,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,136,000 after acquiring an additional 941,148 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,910,477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,700,000 after acquiring an additional 97,946 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,211,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 41.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,074,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,133,000 after buying an additional 312,183 shares in the last quarter.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.05.

In other news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $857,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,162,262.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,151.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $13.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $19.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $373.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.51 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 49.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.