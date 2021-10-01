Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 12.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,239,000 after buying an additional 25,390 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 17.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 827,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,900,000 after buying an additional 124,854 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,386,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,804,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 11.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 93,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,201,000 after buying an additional 9,496 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAP stock opened at $208.89 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.59 and a 1-year high of $220.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.89 and its 200-day moving average is $200.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

AAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.16.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

