Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 49.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 37,056 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 104.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 83,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 49.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.07.

Shares of CVE opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.20 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $10.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.45.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.0139 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently -3.77%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

