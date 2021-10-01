Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 786.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $142.42 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $102.37 and a one year high of $181.21. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 4.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.74.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.63.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.