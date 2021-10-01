Ergoteles LLC Purchases Shares of 13,645 Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in Semtech by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMTC opened at $77.97 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $83.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.09 and its 200-day moving average is $67.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SMTC shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Semtech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.55.

In related news, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 2,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $215,733.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,563.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,586 shares of company stock worth $4,057,978 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

