Ergoteles LLC Invests $883,000 in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 34,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBNK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $25.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average of $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $237.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.57. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $30.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 million. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.77%.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

