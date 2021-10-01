Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.92 and a 200-day moving average of $47.78. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.12 million. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TEX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.06.

Terex Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

