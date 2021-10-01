Eqis Capital Management Inc. Takes $230,000 Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,505,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,918,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,433,657,000 after buying an additional 1,502,069 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,674,340,000 after buying an additional 2,155,862 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,477,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,202,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,741,000 after acquiring an additional 499,145 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.14.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $126.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.93 and its 200 day moving average is $134.06. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $144.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

